Chinese President Xi Jinping said that Beijing stands ready to enhance bilateral ties and cooperation with Cuba, the state-run Xinhua News reported.

Xi made the remarks on Sunday as he exchanged congratulations with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

President Xi said that over the past 65 years, the bilateral ties have continued to deepen and become a model of “solidarity and cooperation” between socialist countries, as well as a model of “sincere mutual assistance “among developing countries.

Noting that Beijing attaches great importance to the growth of China-Cuba relations, Xi said that China is ready to work with Diaz-Canel to take the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties as a new starting point.

‘Shared future’