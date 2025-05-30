Interim Bangladeshi leader Muhammad Yunus and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba have reaffirmed a deepening strategic partnership during talks in Tokyo, signing new agreements on defence cooperation, labour recruitment and development support.

Japan pledged $1.063 billion in budget assistance, railway upgrades and grants to Bangladesh, while also confirming the transfer of five patrol boats to the Navy under its Official Security Assistance program, Yunus' press team said on Friday.

The two leaders expressed hope for the early finalisation of a defence equipment and technology transfer deal.

As part of economic cooperation, Japan’s government and private sector committed to hiring at least 100,000 Bangladeshi workers over the next five years, under a new memorandum of understanding signed on Thursday.

Related Bangladesh's ousted PM Hasina held babies in secret jails

Full support to Yunus government

Yunus is in Tokyo for a four-day visit, including participation in the 30th Nikkei Forum Future of Asia.