TÜRKİYE
Türkiye brings all 55 wildfires under control as cooling operations continue
The agriculture and forestry minister says aerial and ground teams battled tough weather conditions, while warning that wildfire risks remain high through October.
Authorities warn that wildfire risks remain high and urge the public to stay vigilant and report even the smallest fire. (Photo: AA) / AA
July 29, 2025

Türkiye has brought all 55 wildfires that broke out over the past 24 hours under control, the country’s agriculture and forestry minister has said, as crews continue cooling efforts on scorched terrain.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Ibrahim Yumakli said that the last remaining active fire was located in Harmancik, in the northwestern province of Bursa.

“Our efforts to completely control the fire are ongoing, with five aircraft, 30 helicopters, and 855 ground vehicles,” he said.

Yumakli explained that morning fog and smoke, combined with strong afternoon winds, had delayed aerial operations. 

“It took longer to bring the situation under control,” he said.

“However, as soon as the weather began to improve, we stepped up our aerial response. We are already working tirelessly on the ground, day and night.”

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye battles deadly wildfires as extreme heat fuels crisis across Europe

He said progress in Bursa was encouraging and expressed hope of sharing good news later in the day.

The minister also warned that wildfire risks remain high and urged the public to stay vigilant and report even the smallest fire. 

“The danger is not over. We will stay on alert until at least October,” he added.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
