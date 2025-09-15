WAR ON GAZA
Trump says Qatar has to be 'a little bit politically correct' after Israel's attack
Trump hailed Qatar as a great ally to the US, warning Israel to be careful about its attacks in the Middle East.
Qatar, along with the US and Egypt, has been one of the main mediators to bring an end to Israel's genocide in Gaza. / Reuters Archive
September 15, 2025

US President Donald Trump has praised his country's relations with Qatar, calling the Gulf nation a "great ally" after Israel's attack on Doha.

"Qatar has been a great ally. They also lead a very difficult life because they're right in the middle of everything. So, they have to be a little bit politically correct in their terms. But I will tell you, they've been a great ally for the United States," he told reporters on Sunday while returning to the White House from Morristown, New Jersey.

Asked by reporters what his message was to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the Israeli attack on Tuesday on Qatar that killed five members of the Palestinian group Hamas and a Qatari security official, he warned Israel to be careful in its attacks.

"So, Israel and everybody else, we have to be careful. When we attack people, we have to be careful," he said.

On Friday, Trump hosted Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani in New York, with the Gulf country's deputy chief of mission saying the dinner went "great."

The meeting came after the Israeli attack on Tuesday targeting top Hamas leaders in the capital Doha, which sparked sweeping condemnations from the region and beyond.

Complicating mediation efforts

Trump also expressed his strong displeasure with Israel after the attack, saying it was a unilateral action that did not advance US or Israeli interests, and that he informed his envoy, Steve Witkoff, to warn Qatar about the attack.

Qatar brushed off Trump's claim, saying they had only been warned as the attack was already underway.

The Hamas members were discussing a new deal proposed by the US to end the war in Gaza, where Israel has killed nearly 65,000 people since October 2023.

The Israeli attack on Doha has complicated ceasefire efforts, which have been mainly taking place in Qatar.

Qatar, along with the US and Egypt, has been one of the main mediators to bring an end to Israel's genocide in Gaza.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
