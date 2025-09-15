US President Donald Trump has praised his country's relations with Qatar, calling the Gulf nation a "great ally" after Israel's attack on Doha.

"Qatar has been a great ally. They also lead a very difficult life because they're right in the middle of everything. So, they have to be a little bit politically correct in their terms. But I will tell you, they've been a great ally for the United States," he told reporters on Sunday while returning to the White House from Morristown, New Jersey.

Asked by reporters what his message was to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the Israeli attack on Tuesday on Qatar that killed five members of the Palestinian group Hamas and a Qatari security official, he warned Israel to be careful in its attacks.

"So, Israel and everybody else, we have to be careful. When we attack people, we have to be careful," he said.

On Friday, Trump hosted Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani in New York, with the Gulf country's deputy chief of mission saying the dinner went "great."

The meeting came after the Israeli attack on Tuesday targeting top Hamas leaders in the capital Doha, which sparked sweeping condemnations from the region and beyond.