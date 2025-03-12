Türkiye's domestically designed and produced anti-ship cruise missile Atmaca has completed its first underwater firing test, Turkish Defence Industries Secretary Haluk Gorgun has announced.

"Atmaca, the steel sword of the Blue Homeland, will now hit its target from under the sea," he said on X on Wednesday.

"We have confirmed the underwater guided missile firing capability, which is possessed by only a few countries in the world, with today's Atmaca firing test. Atmaca, which was fired from a submarine, successfully completed its flight.

"The Turkish defence industry is moving forward for a fully independent future on land, air, and sea," he added.