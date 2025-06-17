Chinese President Xi Jinping and five Central Asian leaders signed a treaty declaring their nations' "eternal" friendship during a summit in Kazakhstan, the host country said.

At the meeting on Tuesday, the heads of state signed a "Treaty on Eternal Good Neighbourliness, Friendship and Cooperation", Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's press office said in a statement.

The summit in Astana brought together Xi with the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

The Chinese leader blasted US tariffs and sought to assert Beijing's influence in a region historically dominated by Russia.

Under Russia's orbit until the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, the five Central Asian states have courted interest from major powers including China, the European Union and the United States since becoming independent.

At the summit, the group signed a pact of "eternal" friendship as Xi called for closer ties with the resource-rich region. "We should... strengthen cooperation with a more enterprising attitude and more practical measures," said Xi in comments carried by state news agency Xinhua.

Central Asia is also seen as a key logistics hub, given its strategic location between China, Russia, the Middle East and Europe.

'No winners'

Speaking as Western leaders gathered on the other side of the world for the G7 in Canada, Xi refreshed his criticism of US President Donald Trump's trade policies.

"Tariff wars and trade wars have no winners," Xinhua quoted him as saying.

While Central Asian leaders continue to view Russia as a strategic partner, ties with Moscow have loosened since the war in Ukraine.

China has also shown willingness to invest in massive infrastructure projects in the region, part of its Belt and Road initiative that uses such financing as a political and diplomatic lever.

In a meeting with Kyrgyzstan's president, Xi called for moves to "advance high-quality construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway and foster new drivers of growth in clean energy, green minerals and artificial intelligence".

The five Central Asian nations are trying to take advantage of the growing interest in their region and are coordinating their foreign policies accordingly.