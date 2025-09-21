The Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC), one of the largest caucuses in the American Congress, has voted in a historic first to endorse legislation to halt US arms transfers to Israel amid its genocide in Gaza, according to reports.

The move comes as the caucus, representing nearly 100 members in the House of Representatives, backed the Block the Bombs Act, which would stop shipments of bunker buster bombs, 2,000-pound bombs, Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs), 120mm tank rounds and 155mm artillery shells until Israel ends human rights violations.

“The United States cannot continue to send bombs we know will be used to commit terrible atrocities in Gaza,” CPC Chair Rep Greg Casar said in a statement, according to an exclusive story published by Zeteo, an American news media organisation.

The bill, led by Illinois Rep Delia Ramirez, focuses on the most destructive weapons systems used in Gaza.

“The Block the Bombs bill is the first step toward oversight and accountability for the murder of children with US-made, taxpayer-funded weapons. In the face of authoritarian leaders perpetrating a genocidal campaign, Block the Bombs is the minimum action Congress must take,” said Ramirez.

Global condemnation mounting

Fifty members had already signed onto the bill before the CPC endorsement.

In July, a record one-quarter of the Senate, including half the Democratic caucus, voted to block weapon sales to Israel.