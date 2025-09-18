WORLD
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
The budget request shows US combat operations involved high-end missile interceptors during the 12-day war.
On June 13, Israel launched sweeping air strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities in cities including Natanz and Isfahan. / AA
September 18, 2025

The US fired nearly $500 million worth of interceptor missiles to “defend Israel” during its recent war with Iran, according to a recently released Pentagon budget document.

Dated August 1, the document shows $498.3 million was reallocated to replace Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) interceptors used during US combat operations conducted at Israel’s request.

The transfer is described as "a congressional special interest item" and an "emergency budget requirement".

The War Zone, a US-based defence news outlet, first reported the document on Tuesday.

A July report by CNN, citing sources familiar with the operation, said the US may have used between 100 and 150 of the high-end THAAD missile interceptors during the 12-day war, roughly a quarter of America’s stockpile.

On June 13, Israel launched sweeping air strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities in cities including Natanz and Isfahan, along with key military command centres, according to Iranian state media and the Israeli military.

The attacks reportedly killed Iran's chief of general staff, the commander of the Revolutionary Guard Corps, several senior generals, at least nine nuclear scientists and hundreds of civilians.

Iran retaliated with hundreds of ballistic missiles aimed at Israeli cities, killing dozens and causing extensive damage.

Most of the missiles were intercepted.

The US, a staunch Israeli ally, followed with its own strikes on June 22.

Dubbed Operation Midnight Hammer, the assault targeted Iran’s Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan nuclear sites using bunker-busting bombs and guided missiles.

The conflict ended on June 24, following US-brokered ceasefire efforts after Iranian strikes on American bases in the region raised fears of a broader escalation.

The International Atomic Energy Agency reported severe damage but no radiation leaks.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
