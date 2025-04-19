Arab countries have condemned the circulation of an AI-generated video depicting the destruction of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

Extremist Israeli platforms have shared an AI-generated video showing the third-holiest site in Islam being bombed and the construction of the so-called Third Temple in its place.

The video also featured the text "Next Year in Jerusalem… Messiah Now."

Palestine's Foreign Ministry slammed the video in a statement, saying the video demonstrates "a systematic incitement to escalate the targeting of Christian and Islamic holy sites in occupied Jerusalem."

The ministry called on the international community to take the matter with "utmost seriousness", and take the measures required by international law to "put an end to the Israeli government's isolation of our people."

'Racist, extremist incitement'

In a statement reported by the official news agency Petra, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry denounced the "racist and extremist incitement" by Israeli settler organisations.

It pointed out that the calls "coincide with the escalation of incursions and the permission granted to extremists to carry out provocative acts under the protection of the Israeli occupation police."

The ministry reaffirmed that "Al-Aqsa Mosque in its entirety, with its full area of 144 dunums, is a place of worship solely for Muslims."

It added that "the Jerusalem Awqaf and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department, affiliated with the Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, is the legal authority with exclusive jurisdiction over the management of the Al-Haram al-Sharif and the regulation of entry to it."