Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has described the situation in Palestine's Gaza as a "genocide", marking the strongest language yet from a European leader over Israel's mass slaughter campaign in the besieged territory.

"Gaza is in a catastrophic situation of genocide," Sanchez said ahead of an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday.

He called on the European Union to immediately suspend its association agreement with Israel, citing a report that said there were indications Israel was breaching its human rights obligations.

Sanchez's comments came as rescuers said at least 76 people had been killed by Israeli forces, amid continuing attacks and extreme shortages of food and medicine.

Continuous support for Palestine

Sanchez has been among the most vocal critics of Israel's genocide, but this is the first time he has explicitly used the term.

The Israeli embassy in Madrid condemned the remarks, accusing Sanchez of "demonising" Israel and placing Spain "on the wrong side of history."

The Spanish government summoned the Israeli charge d’affaires in response, calling the reaction "unacceptable."

Last May, Spain formally recognised Palestine as an independent state, alongside Ireland and Norway — a move Sanchez described as "historic" and consistent with international law.

He said the step aimed to support peace, not target any party, and reaffirmed Spain’s commitment to a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders.