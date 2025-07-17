Türkiye's engagement with the seas is growing steadily, driven by evolving national policies.



The emphasis placed on maritime affairs by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan underscores the country’s ambition to assert itself more actively at sea. In this context, we are witnessing the transformation of the longstanding ideal of a “seafaring nation” into a set of coordinated state strategies.

Türkiye asserts the importance of resolving the disputes in its seas through diplomacy and cooperation with neighbouring coastal states, believing this approach will enhance peace and stability across the region.



In the Black Sea, Türkiye has established its maritime boundaries through bilateral agreements. Notably, the 1978 Türkiye-USSR Continental Shelf Delimitation Agreement, which remains in effect with successor states – Russia, Ukraine, and Georgia.

Then in 1986, Türkiye declared an exclusive economic zone (EEZ) up to 200 nautical miles in the Black Sea with the Council of Ministers Decree.



The Türkiye-Bulgaria Maritime Boundary Agreement followed this in 1997.



These agreements have collectively shaped a maritime space in the Black Sea characterised by peaceful cooperation and clear legal boundaries.

Contentious boundaries

In the Eastern Mediterranean, maritime boundary issues are more contentious.



The unilateral exploitation of the resources in the seas surrounding the island by the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus disregards the rights of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), leading to increased tensions in the region.

The former has signed bilateral EEZ delimitation agreements with Egypt (2003), Lebanon (2007), and Israel (2010), based on the equidistance principle.



In response, Türkiye and the TRNC signed the Continental Shelf Delimitation Agreement in 2011, reinforcing Türkiye’s support for the TRNC’s maritime rights and resource exploration activities.

Türkiye further defined its continental shelf areas in line with its ab inito and ipso facto sovereign rights, with Libya in a 2019 agreement, officially declared in a letter sent (A/74/757) to the United Nations on 18 March 2020.

When it comes to the Aegean Sea, longstanding disputes between Türkiye and Greece remain unresolved, although Türkiye's proposal to solve the problems between Türkiye and Greece by negotiation is still on the agenda. Türkiye continues to call for negotiations on the breadth of territorial waters and delimitation of continental shelves, demilitarised status of islands, airspace and flight information region (FIR), search and rescue regions (SAR), and geographical formations.

However, Greece accepts a one-problem policy which sees the continental shelf delimitation as the only issue, declaring reservations to the mandate of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on every other issue other than the delimitation of the continental shelf.

Türkiye’s marine spatial planning map



A significant recent milestone is the launch of Türkiye’s Marine Spatial Planning (MSP) Map on 16 April 2025. MSP is a science-based planning process developed to ensure that activities in marine and coastal areas are carried out in harmony.

Developed by the Ankara University National Centre for the Sea and Maritime Law (DEHUKAM), the map aligns with Türkiye’s national interests under the “Blue Homeland” (Mavi Vatan) vision, a comprehensive national vision that underscores the sovereign rights, jurisdictional claims, and strategic interests of Türkiye over its surrounding seas.



It was created with input from public and private stakeholders and outlines potential maritime activities across Türkiye’s jurisdictional waters.



An official application for registration was submitted to the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC)-UNESCO, and the map was subsequently published on the MSPGlobal platform on June 12, 2025.



This release attracted widespread attention in the international press and especially in the Greek media.

Subsequently, Greece announced its Marine Spatial Planning Map, which violates Türkiye's rights in the Aegean Sea and shows it as if it were a Greek lake.

Under the coordination of the IOC, coastal states are recommended to undertake MSP.

With a directive adopted by the European Union (EU) in 2014, the implementation of MSP has become mandatory for EU member states.



With MSP, different activities in marine areas such as fisheries, energy, transportation, tourism, natural conservation and scientific research are evaluated together to ensure the efficient and sustainable use of marine areas. MSP, in general, aims to manage economic activities in a balanced way while at the same time ensuring the protection of ecosystems.



Unplanned use of marine areas may ultimately lead to the complete loss of their economic potential.



Legal basis of the Türkiye MSP map

The Türkiye MSP Map adopts the boundaries of Türkiye’s EEZ in the Black Sea, coordinates submitted to the United Nations in the Mediterranean, and the median line between the mainlands of Türkiye and Greece in the Aegean Sea.