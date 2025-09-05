One year after Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was killed by Israeli forces during a protest in the occupied West Bank, her family says justice remains elusive.

Eygi, 26, a dual Turkish-US citizen, was killed by the Israeli military during a protest over illegal Israeli settlements in the town of Beita near Nablus on September 6, 2024.

Despite video evidence and witness accounts showing that she was targeted by an Israeli sniper, the Israeli military’s preliminary findings claimed she was “highly likely” hit “indirectly and unintentionally” as its forces fired at protesters allegedly throwing rocks.

Her family, friends and eyewitnesses reject Israel’s account, calling her killing a deliberate attack on a peaceful protester and urging the US government to launch an independent investigation.

To date, no one has been held accountable.

‘Extremely painful’ year

For Eygi’s husband, Hamid Ali, the past year has been both agonizing and surreal.

“It's felt like an extremely long time, but it's also felt like only a few weeks,” he told Anadolu in a video interview from Seattle, Washington, where Eygi grew up.

“Obviously it's been extremely painful.”

Ali said there has been no progress in the pursuit of justice.

“We're still asking for the same thing as we were on day one. There hasn't been any investigation or the results of an investigation that have been shared with us,” he said.

“From the US, it's been the same kind of responses, or not responses, or inaction.”

Seeing his wife become a symbol — her pictures displayed at protests and elsewhere —has been bittersweet for him.

“To us, she's still Aysenur, she's still my wife. She’s Ozden’s sister and her father’s daughter,” he said.

“She's this real person that has flaws, that isn't the superhuman symbol or larger-than-life activist or anything like that... She was just a normal, average person, despite what she did, which was admirable.”

US inaction

At the time of her killing, the Biden administration urged Israel to carry out a “swift, thorough and transparent investigation.”

Eygi’s family and rights groups say Washington has effectively deferred accountability to Israel itself.

Asked this week if the Trump administration would pursue accountability, a State Department spokesperson told Anadolu: “The Department of State has no higher priority than the safety and security of US citizens. We refer you to the Government of Israel for updates regarding the investigation.”

The US Justice Department and the Israeli military did not immediately respond to Anadolu’s requests for comment.

Turkish prosecutors launched an investigation into Eygi’s killing, but as of September 4, 2025, it remains ongoing.