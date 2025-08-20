WORLD
1 min read
China, Afghanistan, Pakistan vow to deepen ties after top envoys meet in Kabul
The three sides agree to strengthen joint efforts against terrorism, reaffirm their commitment to deepening collaboration in trade, transit, regional development, health, education, culture, and combating drug trafficking.
China, Afghanistan, Pakistan vow to deepen ties after top envoys meet in Kabul
The Sixth Trilateral Foreign Ministers Dialogue was attended by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Pakistani and Afghan counterparts. / AA
August 20, 2025

Top diplomats from China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan met in Kabul on Wednesday for a trilateral meeting, reaffirming their commitment to political, economic, and security cooperation, said a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad.

The Sixth Trilateral Foreign Ministers Dialogue was attended by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Pakistani and Afghan counterparts, Ishaq Dar and Amir Khan Muttaqi.

The three sides agreed to strengthen joint efforts against terrorism and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening collaboration in trade, transit, regional development, health, education, culture, and combating drug trafficking, as well as extending the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan.

According to a statement from Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry, the foreign ministers emphasised the importance of strengthening political, economic, and transit relations between the three countries.

Recommended

Muttaqi told the summit that development and cooperation will allow the three countries to capitalise on regional opportunities in an array of fields.

"This tripartite mechanism gives us the opportunity to do so," the statement quoted Muttaqi as saying.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches