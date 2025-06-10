Several areas south of Sudan's capital Khartoum are at risk of famine, the World Food Programme has said, with need on the ground outstripping resources amidst a food aid funding shortfall for war-ravaged Sudanese regions.

"The level of hunger and destitution and desperation that was found (is) severe and confirmed the risk of famine in those areas," Laurent Bukera, WFP Country Director in Sudan, told reporters on Tuesday in Geneva via video link from Port Sudan.

The UN food agency said it had reached one million people in seven localities in Khartoum, after gaining access to the capital.

Sudan's conflict between the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has displaced millions and split the country into rival zones of control with the RSF still deeply embedded in western Sudan.

In late March the army took control of the capital from the RSF – which had blocked aid access to the city – following two years of devastating conflict.

Jebel Awlia was an example of a locality cited by the WFP where there is severe hunger.