AFRICA
2 min read
Famine threat looms over areas south of Sudan's capital, warns WFP
The WFP said it is currently assisting four million people across Sudan.
Famine threat looms over areas south of Sudan's capital, warns WFP
FILE – A WFP truck carries aid from Port Sudan to Sudan, November 12, 2024. (WFP/Abubakar Garelnabei/Handout) / REUTERS
June 10, 2025

Several areas south of Sudan's capital Khartoum are at risk of famine, the World Food Programme has said, with need on the ground outstripping resources amidst a food aid funding shortfall for war-ravaged Sudanese regions.

"The level of hunger and destitution and desperation that was found (is) severe and confirmed the risk of famine in those areas," Laurent Bukera, WFP Country Director in Sudan, told reporters on Tuesday in Geneva via video link from Port Sudan.

The UN food agency said it had reached one million people in seven localities in Khartoum, after gaining access to the capital.

Sudan's conflict between the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has displaced millions and split the country into rival zones of control with the RSF still deeply embedded in western Sudan.

In late March the army took control of the capital from the RSF – which had blocked aid access to the city – following two years of devastating conflict.

Jebel Awlia was an example of a locality cited by the WFP where there is severe hunger.

RelatedUN halts food aid at Sudan camp over insecurity - TRT Afrika
Recommended

The agency said rations of oil and pulses had been reduced in its food distributions, because it faces a funding shortfall of $500 million for emergency food and cash assistance, as donor states reduce humanitarian funding.

"Supplements for young children and pregnant and nursing mothers are out of reach because of a lack of resources ... Without urgent support, we will not be able to deliver the food package that the Sudanese need," Bukera added.

In April the WFP said rations in areas at risk of famine have been reduced to 70 percent of a standard WFP ration (equal to 2100 kcal per day).

The WFP said it is currently assisting four million people across Sudan.

War in Sudan erupted in April 2023, sparked by a power struggle between the army and the RSF.

RelatedGold, Militias, and War: Sudan’s Complex Path to Peace

SOURCE:REUTERS
Explore
Egypt, Sudan say Ethiopia's Nile dam represents a 'threat'
Splintered Sudan: Why a parallel government is worse than a deadlocked war
By Emmanuel Oduor
A devastating landslide wipes out a village in Sudan's Darfur, killing over 1,000 people
RSF's Hemetti sworn in as head of parallel government as civilians killed in Kordofan
Why Cameroon can't live down the war France refused to name
By Tugrul Oguzhan Yilmaz
France repatriates three colonial-era skulls to Madagascar
Africa’s giraffes aren’t all the same: New study identifies four times more species than previously
Deadly boat accident in northwest Nigeria
Erdogan's visit to Somalia in 2011 was a turning point in country's history: Somali minister
French colonial atrocities in Cameroon: Why Macron's admission is a half truth
By Emmanuel Oduor
Qatar delivers draft peace deal to DR Congo, M23 rebels — report
Sudan paramilitary shells famine-hit Darfur camp, killing dozens
South Sudan 'firmly refutes' talks with Israel on Palestinian resettlement
Macron admits France used 'repressive violence' in Cameroon’s decolonisation war
Malnutrition in Sudan's Al Fasher killed at least 63 in a week: health official
Chad's former PM gets 20 years in prison for inciting violence