WORLD
2 min read
Guterres: Gaza horrors entering third year, UN principles under siege
UN chief Antonio Guterres warns Gaza is entering a third monstrous year of war, accusing states of defying basic humanity.
Guterres: Gaza horrors entering third year, UN principles under siege
UN chief Guterres warns Gaza is entering a “third monstrous year.” / AP
19 hours ago

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has opened the 80th session of the General Assembly with a searing warning that Israel’s war on Gaza has reached “a third monstrous year,” describing the devastation as “the result of decisions that defy basic humanity.”

“The scale of death and destruction is beyond any other conflict in my years as secretary-general,” Guterres told world leaders in New York on Tuesday, recalling that the International Court of Justice had issued “legally binding” measures in the genocide case against Israel.

“Since then, a famine has been declared, and the killing has intensified,” he said, urging full and immediate implementation of the court’s orders.

RelatedTRT World - Erdogan says situation in Gaza is 'complete genocide,' holding Netanyahu main one responsible

‘Rise to the moment’

He called on the UN Security Council to “rise to the moment” by becoming “more representative, more transparent, and more effective.”

Recommended

The Council, he stressed, must not stand idle as Gaza descends further into catastrophe.

Broadening his message, Guterres warned that the principles on which the UN was founded are “under siege” and that “the pillars of peace and progress are buckling under the weight of impunity, inequality, and indifference.”

Turning to global crises, the UN chief pointed to Sudan, where “civilians are being slaughtered, starved, and silenced,” and condemned cuts to aid budgets as “a death sentence for many” and “a stolen future for many more.”

He also pressed for urgent climate action, saying G20 countries, as the world’s biggest polluters, “must lead” with stronger national plans guided by common but differentiated responsibilities.

“Eighty years on, we confront again the question our founders faced: What kind of world do we choose to build together?” Guterres asked, framing the survival of the UN’s founding values as the defining test of this generation.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Trapped in Gaza with her daughters, a mother says they’re ‘waiting to die’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Azerbaijan and Iraq eye closer ties, back Armenia peace efforts in UN talks
Erdogan’s famous quotes shine in New York
EU leaders hold talks with al Sharaa to address Syria's challenges
Trump's videographer may have triggered escalator stop — UN
Most UN Security Council members unite against Israel's genocide in Gaza, demand ceasefire
After meeting with Zelenskyy at UN, Trump shifts stance on Russia
President Erdogan calls for UN reform in meeting with Secretary-General Guterres
Khamenei: Nuclear talks with US bring 'no benefit, only harm' for Iran
'Nobel Peace Prize only possible if you stop Israel's war on Gaza': Macron to Trump
'NATO should shoot down Russian jets that violate their skies': Trump
UNGA: Erdogan decries 'unjust isolation' of Turkish Cypriots, calls for resolution of Kashmir
At UNGA, Indonesia says it bears brunt of climate crisis after Trump dismisses it as 'con job'
Erdogan at UNGA: ‘There is no war in Gaza, this is genocide’