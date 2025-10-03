Israeli forces have illegally intercepted the last boat from an international flotilla trying to break Israel's sea blockade of war-ravaged Gaza as cities around the world erupted into more protests against Israeli actions in Gaza and the arrests of some 450 activists who were on the boats.

Marinette, the last remaining vessel, was attacked on Friday in international waters at 10.29 am local time (0729 GMT), approximately 42.5 nautical miles from Gaza, the organisers said.

In a statement on X, the Global Sumud Flotilla said “Israeli soldiers have boarded the Marinette of the #GlobalSumudFlotilla and taken the activists captive.”

It added that “the livestream ended abruptly after a soldier smashed the camera upon boarding.”

Mocking the initiative

A far-right Israeli minister confronted the detained flotilla activists, mocking their aid initiative and accusing them of supporting “terrorism” in a video circulating.

In another statement, the maritime initiative said that “over 38 hours, Israeli occupation naval forces illegally intercepted all 42 of our vessels—each carrying humanitarian aid, volunteers, and the determination to break Israel’s illegal siege on Gaza.”

The Marinette sailed forward “with the spirit of Sumud—even after seeing the fate of 41 boats before her,” the statement added.

In the footage, the activists are seen sitting cross-legged on the floor while far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stands and delivers his accusations.

One person is heard shouting back “Free Palestine” but it was not immediately clear from the footage who that was.

In a press release, the flotilla organisers said the detainees were transferred to Ketziot Prison in the Negev Desert, near the Egyptian border, approximately 30 km from Gaza.

Hunger strike

According to the release, the activists’ “morale is high, with some on hunger strike.”