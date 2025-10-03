Israeli forces have illegally intercepted the last boat from an international flotilla trying to break Israel's sea blockade of war-ravaged Gaza as cities around the world erupted into more protests against Israeli actions in Gaza and the arrests of some 450 activists who were on the boats.
Marinette, the last remaining vessel, was attacked on Friday in international waters at 10.29 am local time (0729 GMT), approximately 42.5 nautical miles from Gaza, the organisers said.
In a statement on X, the Global Sumud Flotilla said “Israeli soldiers have boarded the Marinette of the #GlobalSumudFlotilla and taken the activists captive.”
It added that “the livestream ended abruptly after a soldier smashed the camera upon boarding.”
Mocking the initiative
A far-right Israeli minister confronted the detained flotilla activists, mocking their aid initiative and accusing them of supporting “terrorism” in a video circulating.
In another statement, the maritime initiative said that “over 38 hours, Israeli occupation naval forces illegally intercepted all 42 of our vessels—each carrying humanitarian aid, volunteers, and the determination to break Israel’s illegal siege on Gaza.”
The Marinette sailed forward “with the spirit of Sumud—even after seeing the fate of 41 boats before her,” the statement added.
In the footage, the activists are seen sitting cross-legged on the floor while far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stands and delivers his accusations.
One person is heard shouting back “Free Palestine” but it was not immediately clear from the footage who that was.
In a press release, the flotilla organisers said the detainees were transferred to Ketziot Prison in the Negev Desert, near the Egyptian border, approximately 30 km from Gaza.
Hunger strike
According to the release, the activists’ “morale is high, with some on hunger strike.”
It added that only a few activists signed “Emergency Exit Requests,” which could accelerate deportation while those who did not sign can be held up to 72 hours under Israeli law.
The flotilla said diplomatic visits were being prioritised, and two Israeli ministers had visited the detainees on Thursday.
“This is not the end of our mission. Our determination to confront Israel’s atrocities and stand with the Palestinian people remains unshaken,” the flotilla said.
The Polish-flagged Marinette, said to have a crew of six, was the last remaining operational vessel of the once 44-strong fleet.
Israel's interceptions started on Wednesday night and continued through Thursday as boat by boat was stopped off Gaza's shore and the activists were detained.
More than 450 activists from over 50 countries were detained.
The flotilla had been attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and challenge Israel’s blockade of the enclave.
Israel has maintained the blockade on Gaza, home to nearly 2.4 million people, for almost 18 years.
Protests across the world
The interceptions of the flotilla boats and the arrest of the activists sparked demonstrations across continents, from Latin America to Asia.
In Europe, tens of thousands of people took to the streets again late Thursday in Madrid, as well as in the Spanish city of Barcelona. Rome, Paris and Geneva also saw protests denouncing the interceptions and the ongoing genocide in Gaza.
Italy’s largest union called for a one-day general strike on Friday.