A group of foreign ministers and senior officials from more than 20 countries issued a joint statement on Monday condemning atrocities and violations of international humanitarian law in Sudan, expressing “deep alarm over reports of systematic violence against civilians”.

The signatories said they were “gravely alarmed by the reports of systematic and ongoing violence against civilians during and after the fall of (the city of) El-Fasher to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF)”, as well as by the escalation of fighting across North Darfur and the Kordofan region.

They described the “deliberate targeting of civilians, ethnically motivated mass killings, conflict-related sexual violence, starvation as a method of warfare and obstruction of humanitarian access” as “abhorrent violations of international humanitarian law”.

“Such acts, if substantiated, constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity under international law,” the statement said.

The ministers and officials demanded an immediate end to the violence, saying that “impunity must end and accountability must be upheld”.

They stressed that “protection and justice for the Sudanese people is not only a legal obligation but also an urgent moral imperative”.

The statement also called it “intolerable that widespread starvation and famine persist due to access restrictions”, urging authorities to allow the World Food Programme (WFP), UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and other humanitarian agencies to deliver aid freely.

“All parties must respect international humanitarian law,” it said, calling for safe passage for civilians and the immediate facilitation of aid in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2736.