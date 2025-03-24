There could be 2,000 new HIV infections a day across the world and a ten-fold increase in related deaths if funding frozen by the United States is not restored or replaced, the United Nations AIDS agency said.

President Donald Trump put almost all US foreign aid on hold upon taking office on January 20. Days later, the State Department said life-saving HIV work under the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) would continue.

However the disruption to health funding and the impact on broader services were having a devastating impact on people living with HIV/AIDS, UNAIDS executive director Winnie Byanyima told reporters in Geneva.

"This sudden withdrawal of US funding has been shutting down many clinics, laying off thousands of health workers ... All this means that we expect to see new infections rising. UNAIDS has estimated that we could see 2,000 new infections every day," she said.

Byanyima said the figures were based on UN modelling, but did not give more details on how the estimates had been reached.

The US delegation in Geneva did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Fear of ‘additional deaths’