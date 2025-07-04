Turkish President Recep Erdogan has arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), a key regional forum aimed at enhancing economic ties among member states.

The summit is being held in the city of Khankendi, located in the Karabakh region.

Erdogan on Friday first landed in Fuzuli before travelling to the host city.

He is accompanied by several high-level Turkish officials, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Trade Minister Omer Bolat, Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu, and Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Göktas.

Erdogan is expected to deliver a speech at the summit, where leaders from the 10-member ECO bloc will discuss strengthening cooperation in trade, energy, transport, and other key sectors.

A strategic platform