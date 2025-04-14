Rumeysa Ozturk's attorneys have argued to a Vermont federal court that her arrest by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement [or ICE] was "unconstitutional", resulting in her detention in a Louisiana immigration facility that Ozturk described as "unsanitary, unsafe, and inhumane".

"There is not discretion, even in immigration law, for the government to violate the Constitution," Jessie Rossman argued during Monday’s hearing, adding her client, a Tufts University PhD student was arrested for co-authoring an essay that slammed her university’s response to pro-Palestine protests.

Rossman told US District Judge William Sessions that her client is not a flight risk, adding on the contrary, Ozturk is eager to return to Tufts to finish her doctorate.

Ozturk's lawyers claimed the government's transfer of her across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont before sending her to Louisiana was punitive for her protected speech.

"This was done to chill her speech and send a clear, chilling message to everyone watching," Rossman argued, adding that the Trump administration knew the public was paying attention.

"If you engage in speech that the administration disagrees with, you will be punished."

The Justice Department claims federal courts lack jurisdiction over Ozturk's case due to ICE's initiation of removal proceedings under immigration law.

Justice Department lawyer Michael Drescher said that Ozturk must pursue release via immigration courts.

The judge said he was considering holding an evidentiary hearing in May to examine the circumstances of Ozturk’s arrest and continued detention.

No evidence of anti-Semitic activity

Ozturk trial comes after US State Department found no evidence that the Turkish graduate student engaged in anti-Semitic activity or supported a terrorist organisation.