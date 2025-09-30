The death toll from malnutrition caused by Israel’s forced starvation policy in Gaza has risen to 453 people since October 2023, the enclave's Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement on Tuesday said that 150 children were among Palestinians who died of malnutrition and famine in the territory, with food and other essential supplies blocked by a longstanding Israeli blockade.

According to the ministry, 175 people, including 35 children, have died of forced starvation since the UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) declared famine in Gaza this August.

On August 22, the IPC declared famine in Gaza City and warned it would spread to central and southern Gaza by the end of September.

Related TRT World - UN-backed global hunger monitor officially declares famine in Gaza for the first time

Relentless bombardment