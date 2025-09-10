The United Arab Emirates has barred Israeli defence firms from participating in a defence conference set to be held in Dubai next month, Israeli media said on Wednesday.

According to the Yedioth Ahronoth daily, Israel’s Defence Ministry was notified that companies would not be permitted to attend the event, with the decision also communicated directly to industry executives.

While official explanations cited security concerns, senior Israeli officials claimed the move was in response to Tuesday’s Israeli strike targeting Hamas leadership in the Qatari capital, Doha.

There has been no official announcement from the UAE regarding the reported ban.