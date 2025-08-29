TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye's Teknofest Blue Homeland hosts range of diverse events
Teknofest is the world's largest technology event, with 10 million attendees and five million competitors to date.
Türkiye's Teknofest Blue Homeland hosts range of diverse events
The Unmanned Underwater Systems Competition, kicked off for the eighth time—this year held at sea for the first time. / AA
August 29, 2025

Various events have been organised on Friday under the auspices of Türkiye’s Teknofest Blue Homeland, the world’s largest aerospace and technology festival’s maritime edition, being held at Istanbul Naval Shipyard.

The festival features forums and competitions on cutting-edge naval and underwater technologies.

The festival began on Thursday, the public will be able to attend on August 30–31.

Under the event’s umbrella, the “Naval Defence Industry Artificial Intelligence Forum” was held, where Turkish Navy officers highlighted AI applications in threat detection, electronic warfare, and decision-support systems.”

Officials stressed AI’s role in early threat recognition, asymmetric warfare response, and reducing operator workload, with projects focusing on augmented intelligence and anomaly detection to enhance maritime situational awareness.

RelatedTRT World - Turkish defence industry 'literally writing history': Erdogan
Recommended

Moreover, the Unmanned Underwater Systems Competition was also organised under Aselsan’s coordination for the eighth time this year.

Out of 2,351 applicants, 42 finalist teams are competing in missions such as rescuing the historic submarine Dumlupinar, tracking underwater cables, and searching for lost treasures. Winners will receive prizes of up to $6,113 (250,000 TL), along with special awards for design, software, and team spirit.

Competitors emphasised the importance of developing indigenous technologies for Türkiye’s “Blue Homeland” vision, noting challenges of underwater engineering and the significance of advancing domestic maritime capabilities.

Teknofest Blue Homeland runs through August 31, with contests in unmanned underwater vehicles, unmanned surface vehicles, and underwater rockets—drawing nearly 2,700 team applications in total.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
How significant is Turkish Defence Minister Guler’s landmark visit to Vietnam?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh
Fidan, Tajani hold talks in Rome to boost Türkiye–Italy ties
Israeli attack on Qatar should be a 'wake-up call' for region: Turkish parliament speaker
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria