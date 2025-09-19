Israel’s strike on Qatar’s Doha on September 9, targeting a Hamas leadership gathering to consider a ceasefire proposal, showed the Zionist state’s determination to escalate a conflict that has already devastated Palestinian lives for nearly two years.

It follows the regime’s recent plan to fully reoccupy Gaza, which has been executed through a ground invasion , signalling an intention to intensify violence and to reject ceasefire efforts outright.

Facing mounting criticism, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used the 24th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks on American soil to defend Israel’s attack as part of a broader assault, framing October 7 as Israel’s own 9/11 and drawing parallels to the US response, emphasising the sweeping excess of the American reaction.

In doing so, Netanyahu offered a revealing explanation for what many analysts have described with terms such as “insanity” and “madness” .

The overlap is striking: just as critics portray Israel’s conduct as unhinged violence, Netanyahu himself reaches for the 9/11 analogy; a framing that presents Israel’s actions as the aftermath of trauma, an extreme response to a shattering event.

Yet the language of “insanity” and “madness,” though it captures the sheer inhumanity of the genocidal violence , risks obscuring a crucial truth: this campaign is not simply a reactive or unintentional spasm of chaos unleashed after October 7, 2023.

The 9/11 parallel, far from legitimising Israel’s conduct, underscores its intentional and evil nature.

Let’s be clear: Israel’s offensive is an intentional act of destruction, rooted in a long history of settler violence and the dehumanisation of the Palestinian people.

Method in the madness

Israel’s “madness” must be called what it is.

For, madness is often seen as the absence of reason, a fleeting eclipse of judgment. Such framings are often invoked to obscure responsibility, casting atrocities as erratic outbursts.

Consider a simple analogy: someone suffers a trauma and explodes in rage, losing control and acting wildly. We might call it a moment of insanity; a break from normal behaviour driven by overwhelming emotion.

But if the violence is carried out long before and after the incident, with premeditation and full awareness, how should we characterise such madness?

In this case, the so-called madness carries method ; it is madness engineered and systematic, not erratic.

Israel’s violence is meticulously planned and strategically executed. The massive and repeated targeting of civilian infrastructure, weaponised starvation , and surveillance to track and eliminate entire families are the signs of a killing machine executing a deliberate strategy. It is not a reactive, chaotic eruption devoid of intention.

Far from being a sudden reaction, it exposes a fusion of material interests and ideological fanaticism rooted in radical, intentional evil—a pattern that has been unfolding long before October 7.

The so-called turning point

The effort to frame the current slaughter as if it began on October 7, 2023 , is itself a rhetorical tactic aimed at erasing the long trajectory of Palestinian suffering.

Since then, some mainstream media have often portrayed Israel’s offensive as merely a response to the Hamas attacks , overlooking the broader historical context of settler colonialism .

This omission of historical background was a purposeful strategy also pursued by the Netanyahu government from the outset.