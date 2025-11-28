Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, a daughter of former South African president Jacob Zuma, has resigned from parliament amid allegations that she lured 17 men to fight for Russia in Ukraine, her party has said.

Zuma-Sambudla was a lawmaker in the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) opposition party led by her father. MK officials said on Friday that she resigned voluntarily and that her departure from the National Assembly and all other public roles was effective immediately.

Nathi Nhleko, MK party national organiser, told reporters MK was not involved in luring the men to Russia and that Zuma-Sambudla's resignation was not an admission of guilt, but added that MK would help support the men's families.

"The national officials have accepted comrade Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla's decision to resign and support her efforts to ensure that these young South Africans are brought back safely to their families," he said.

Zuma-Sambudla was present at the press conference but did not speak, and has not publicly responded to the accusations from her half-sister.