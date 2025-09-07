WORLD
US senator pushes for special envoy to probe killings of Americans abroad
The bill would mandate independent probes, accountability and support for families of Americans killed overseas.
Family and friends visit the grave of Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi in Didim, Türkiye, on September 5, 2025. / AA
September 7, 2025

US Senator Maria Cantwell said on Saturday that she plans to introduce legislation to create a permanent special envoy to investigate killings of American civilians by foreign militaries.

The Democrat from the state of Washington cited the 2024 killing of Turkish American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi in the occupied West Bank.

Cantwell said in a social media statement that under her proposed legislation, the special envoy would investigate the killings by foreign militaries or intelligence services since 2024.

"This legislation would also require the Special Envoy to provide support and information to the families of those who were killed, seek foreign government accountability, and provide an annual report to Congress on US Government efforts to get answers for the families of Americans who were killed," she said.

Eygi, 26, a dual Turkish-US citizen, was killed on September 6, 2024 by Israeli forces during a protest against illegal settlements near Nablus.

Video evidence and witness accounts show that Eygi was targeted and killed by an Israeli sniper.

Despite the evidence, the Israeli military’s preliminary findings claimed she was "highly likely" hit "indirectly and unintentionally" as its forces fired at protesters allegedly throwing rocks.

Cantwell said the State and Justice departments have so far declined to conduct an independent investigation. She said she joined other senators in requesting an inquiry into Eygi’s death.

SOURCE:AA
