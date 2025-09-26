The United Nations on Friday released a long-awaited update of its database of companies with activities in illegal Israeli settlements, listing 158 firms from 11 countries.

Big firms such as Airbnb, Booking.com, Motorola Solutions and Trip Advisor remained on the list, while several companies including Alstom and Opodo were removed, the non-exhaustive database showed.

Most of the companies were based in Israel, while others were based in Canada, China, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Britain and the United States.

The report called on companies to "take appropriate action to address the adverse human rights impacts" of their activities.

UN rights chief Volker Turk has condemned Israel's policy of illegal settlements on Palestinian territory in the occupied West Bank as a war crime.

"This report underscores the due diligence responsibility of businesses working in contexts of conflict to ensure their activities do not contribute to human rights abuses," Turk said in a statement as his office published the database.

The list was first produced by the UN human rights office in 2020 amid harsh Israeli criticism, in response to a Human Rights Council resolution four years earlier demanding a database of firms that profited from business in occupied Palestinian territory.

The UN rights office was asked to list companies found to be taking part in any of 10 specific activities, including construction, surveillance, demolitions and destruction of agricultural land in settlements in the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

It has stressed that listing companies in the database was "not, and does not purport to be, a judicial or quasi-judicial process".