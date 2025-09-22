Singapore has announced that it will impose targeted sanctions on leaders of illegal Israeli settler groups and affirmed its intention to recognise a Palestinian state under the right conditions.

On Monday, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan told parliament that Singapore opposed Israel’s settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, warning that projects such as the so-called E1 plan risked fragmenting occupied Palestinian territories and undermining prospects for a two-state solution.

“We call on the Israeli government to cease settlement construction and expansion. We oppose ongoing attempts to create new facts on the ground that undermine the prospects for a two-state solution,” he said.

Balakrishnan confirmed that details of the sanctions would be released at a later date.

Related TRT World - US calls recognition of Palestine by allies 'performative'

‘It is a matter of when, not if.’

On Palestinian statehood, he stressed that recognition was inevitable but must be timed to support peace efforts: “It is a matter of when, not if. But there must be an appropriate constellation of factors, including an effective Palestinian government that accepts Israel’s right to exist.”