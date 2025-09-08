WORLD
Japan’s LDP leadership race heats up as ex-foreign minister enters following Ishiba exit
Toshimitsu Motegi says he wants to devote himself to his country
Liberal Democratic Party secretary-general Toshimitsu Motegi, a candidate for Japan’s ruling LDP presidential election. / Reuters
September 8, 2025

Former Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi announced that he will run in the leadership race for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) following Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's decision to resign, state broadcaster NHK reported Monday.

Motegi, who is also a former LDP secretary-general, said he wants to devote himself to his country by using the experience gained in his party and the government.

Ishiba announced his decision to step down as the head of the LDP on Sunday amid growing calls for him to take responsibility for the party's election losses.

In a landmark political setback in July, the LPD-led ruling coalition lost its majority in the House of Councillors, signalling deep public dissatisfaction with the government.

The defeat follows a similar outcome in a snap election for the House of Representatives in October 2024, leaving the ruling bloc a minority in both chambers of parliament, a historic first since the LDP's founding in 1955.

Following Ishiba's announcement, the LDP is expected to discuss the format and schedule of the leadership race.

Some LDP members are calling for allowing rank-and-file members, in addition to Diet members to reflect their views on the party's restoration.

In addition to Motegi, other LDP members are seeking to run for the party's presidency.

LDP Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama said it is important to explore ways to allow party members to directly participate.

Attention is also focused on others who took part in last year's LDP leadership race, particularly former Economic Security Minister Takaichi Sanae, who competed in the runoff with Ishiba, Agriculture Minister Koizumi Shinjiro, who secured the most votes from Diet members in the first round of voting, and Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi Yoshimasa.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
