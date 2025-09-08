Israeli warplanes have carried out new airstrikes in Syria, targeting areas near the cities of Homs, Latakia and Palmyra, Syrian state-affiliated media reported.

The strikes, which hit the outskirts of Homs and extended to the coastal and central regions, were described by Syrian outlets as another violation of the country’s sovereignty.

Syrian media did not immediately provide details on casualties or damage, and there was no comment from Israel.

Syria’s Foreign Ministry issued a strong condemnation, saying the raids "represent a flagrant violation of Syria’s sovereignty and threaten its security and regional stability."