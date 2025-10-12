The Israeli army arrested 10 Palestinians in military raids across the occupied West Bank on Sunday, while warning the families of detainees set for release under the Gaza ceasefire deal against celebrating or expressing gratitude, Palestinian media reported.
Eight people were taken into custody in the central West Bank town of Silwad near Ramallah, while two others—including a 14-year-old—were arrested in the northern city of Nablus, according to Wafa, the Palestinian state news agency.
Israeli forces also raided the homes of prisoners scheduled for release in Hebron and Tubas.
Wafa said the army instructed families not to film, raise flags, hold welcoming ceremonies, or show any praise toward Hamas, despite the imminent release of 2,000 Palestinian prisoners—250 serving life sentences and 1,700 others detained in Gaza since October 2023—in exchange for 48 Israeli hostages.
Illegal settlers vandalise Ramallah
Separately, illegal Israeli settlers set fire to two vehicles in Nablus and a third in Ramallah, while cutting down 150 olive trees and destroying beehives in eastern and northern Ramallah, witnesses told Anadolu.
According to the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, settlers carried out 7,154 assaults on Palestinians and their property in the West Bank over the past two years, resulting in 34 deaths and the forced displacement of 33 Bedouin communities.
Local authorities reported that since the Gaza war began two years ago, more than 1,051 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, approximately 10,300 wounded, and over 20,000 arrested, including 1,600 children.