The Israeli army arrested 10 Palestinians in military raids across the occupied West Bank on Sunday, while warning the families of detainees set for release under the Gaza ceasefire deal against celebrating or expressing gratitude, Palestinian media reported.

Eight people were taken into custody in the central West Bank town of Silwad near Ramallah, while two others—including a 14-year-old—were arrested in the northern city of Nablus, according to Wafa, the Palestinian state news agency.

Israeli forces also raided the homes of prisoners scheduled for release in Hebron and Tubas.

Wafa said the army instructed families not to film, raise flags, hold welcoming ceremonies, or show any praise toward Hamas, despite the imminent release of 2,000 Palestinian prisoners—250 serving life sentences and 1,700 others detained in Gaza since October 2023—in exchange for 48 Israeli hostages.