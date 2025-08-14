At least 56 people have died and dozens more remain missing after torrents of water and mud driven by intense rain crashed through a Himalayan village Thursday in Indian-administered Kashmir, officials said.

It is the second major deadly flooding disaster in India this month.

Mohammad Irshad, a top disaster management official, told AFP "56 dead bodies were recovered" from the site before rescue efforts were halted for the night.

Irshad said 80 people were reported missing and 300 people were rescued, "50 of whom are severely injured" and were sent to nearby hospitals.

"The news is grim," Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said in a statement, reporting a "cloudburst" of intense rain that had hit the Kishtwar district.

Crowds gathered at a Kishtwar hospital while people carried some of the injured on stretchers.

"We have found 34 dead bodies and rescued 35 injured people," said Pankaj Kumar Sharma, district commissioner of Kishtwar.

"There are chances of more dead bodies to be found," he said.