WORLD
2 min read
Terrorist attacks on Pakistani police kill five and injure eight officers
The Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a terrorist group in Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the attacks.
Terrorist attacks on Pakistani police kill five and injure eight officers
Pakistan denies India charges of sponsoring terrorism. / AP
August 14, 2025

A series of attacks against Pakistani police by terrorists left five officers dead and eight wounded in the northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said.

There were four attacks with three resulting in officer casualties on Thursday, police said.

Most died or were injured in a single attack in the Upper Dir district when armed men ambushed a police van early on Thursday.

Three officers died and seven were injured during the routine patrol, police official Ismail Khan said.

In the Peshawar suburb of Hassan Khel, armed men opened fire on a police station with automatic weapons.

Recommended

One officer died and another was wounded in an exchange of fire, Peshawar Capital City Police Officer Qasim Ali Khan said.

Two other overnight attacks came at police checkpoints in the Lajbok area of the Lower Dir district, where a police constable was killed, and in the Bannu district, where there were no casualties reported.

The Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a terrorist group in Pakistan, has been fighting against the state since 2007 in a bid to overthrow the government and replace it with its version of Islamic law.

Attacks have accelerated since the TTP revoked a ceasefire with the Pakistani government in late 2022.

In 2024, the terrorist group carried out 335 countrywide attacks, killing 520 people, according to the Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies, an independent organisation.

SOURCE:REUTERS
Explore
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches