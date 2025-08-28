TÜRKİYE
Fidan, Rubio discuss Russia-Ukraine peace process, Israel's war on Gaza
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan says Ankara is ready to fulfil its responsibilities in the Moscow-Kiev peace process in a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
August 28, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have discussed the ongoing peace process to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the latest situation in Gaza, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

During talks over the phone on Thursday, Fidan said Ankara is ready to fulfil its responsibilities in the Moscow-Kiev peace process.

Earlier today, the Turkish and Ukrainian presidents also discussed the Ukraine-Russia peace process.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan informed his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Türkiye was continuing its efforts to ensure that the war ends with a lasting peace.

During the call, which also addressed the current situation in Gaza, Fidan emphasised the urgent need to improve the humanitarian situation in the enclave.

The two ministers also talked about the situation in Syria and bilateral relations.

SOURCE:AA
