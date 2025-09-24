United Nations: It was a press conference, characterised by humour, light-hearted conversation as well as serious arguments.

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly [UNGA], Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was telling media why he thinks US President Donald Trump had been "misinformed" about the South American country, and that he would attempt to "correct" his understanding.

"I am not sure who told [Trump] that US has trade deficit with Brazil. It's not correct. I don't know who gave him this information. US has a surplus of $410 billion in the trade with Brazil for over the past 15 years. So, we need to talk about everything," Lula told reporters on Wednesday.

Lula stressed that because Trump was "poorly informed" about Brazil, this led the US leader to make certain decisions affecting the two countries, which have maintained 200 years of diplomatic relations.

His comments came a day after Trump told the UNGA that he briefly met with Lula in the UN building, saying, "We had a good talk, and we agreed to meet next week. He [Lula] seemed like a very nice man... At least for about 39 seconds, we had excellent chemistry. It's a good sign."

When asked if he also had a "good chemistry" with Trump, Lula smiled and remarked, "I was happy with what he [Trump] said that there was good chemistry between us."

"I am hoping our meeting will work well, because the US and Brazil are the largest democracies in the region, and we have many common interests."

"Given that we are the two largest economies in the region, there is no reason why Brazil and the US should face conflict. I told Trump that we have a lot to discuss, and many common interests are at stake," he added.