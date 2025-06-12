WORLD
In pictures: Devastating aftermath of the Air India plane crash
Authorities say the plane went down outside the airport's perimeter, in a residential area.
Rescuers work at the site of an airplane that crashed in India's northwestern city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat state, Thursday. / AP
June 12, 2025

Thick black plumes of acrid smoke towered high above India’s Ahmedabad airport on Thursday after a London-bound passenger jet with 242 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff.

Several videos posted on social media, which AFP was not able to immediately verify, showed an aircraft rapidly losing altitude – with its nose up – before it hit a building and exploded into an orange ball of fire.

An AFP reporter in the city said the plane crashed in an area between a hospital and the city’s Ghoda Camp neighbourhood.

Authorities said it went down outside the airport perimeter, in a crowded residential area, which local media said included a hostel where medical students and young doctors live.

“When we reached the spot there were several bodies lying around and firefighters were dousing the flames,” Poonam Patni told AFP. “Many of the bodies were burned.”

Another resident, who declined to be named, said: “We saw people from the building jumping from the second and third floor to save themselves. The plane was in flames. We helped people get out of the building and sent the injured to the hospital.”

Air India’s flight 171 – a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for London’s Gatwick Airport, crashed shortly after takeoff around 1:40 pm (0810 GMT), officials said.

The passengers included 169 Indian nationals, 53 British, seven Portuguese, and a Canadian. Two pilots and 10 cabin crew were also aboard.

Dead bodies and debris

At the crash site, firefighters could be seen trying to control flames on the burning plane debris that also charred trees.

One video, from social media but posted by the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency, showed what appeared to be a chunk of fuselage – larger than a car -- that had smashed onto the roof of a multi-storey building.

Photographs released by India’s Central Industrial Security Force, a paramilitary police force, showed a large chunk of the plane that had smashed through the brick and concrete wall of a building.

“I was at home when we heard a massive sound,” one Ahmedabad resident told PTI.

“When we went out to see what had happened, there was a layer of thick smoke in the air. When we came here, dead bodies and debris from the crashed aircraft were scattered all over.”

Outside Ahmedabad airport, a woman wailing inconsolably in grief said that five of her relatives had been aboard the plane.

SOURCE:AFP
