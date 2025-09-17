A petition demanding the repeal of the controversial Duplomb law will be debated in the French National Assembly after gathering more than 2.13 million signatures, the parliamentary group La France Insoumise has announced.

"Historic first: a citizens’ petition enters the Assembly! The petition against the Duplomb law will be debated in committee. We will not stop until it is repealed," the left-wing group posted on X.

The petition calls for the law's "immediate repeal", a democratic review of the circumstances surrounding its passage, and consultation with experts in health, agriculture, ecology, and law.

The law, introduced by Senator Laurent Duplomb and aligned with the demands of the powerful FNSEA farmers’ union, has fuelled widespread controversy.

Critics denounce it as an unprecedented step backwards for environmental protection.

At the heart of the opposition is the reauthorisation of controversial pesticides, including neonicotinoids widely accused of devastating bee populations, pollinators, and biodiversity.

The text also eases restrictions on industrial farming and facilitates the creation of large water reservoirs, known as “megabassins,” by limiting legal challenges, sparking anger among environmental groups.