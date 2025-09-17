WORLD
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
The petition calls for the 'immediate repeal' of the law, a democratic review of the conditions under which it was adopted, and consultation with experts.
French parliamentary group collects over 2M signatures for petition against Duplomb law; parliament to debate / AFP
September 17, 2025

A petition demanding the repeal of the controversial Duplomb law will be debated in the French National Assembly after gathering more than 2.13 million signatures, the parliamentary group La France Insoumise has announced.

"Historic first: a citizens’ petition enters the Assembly! The petition against the Duplomb law will be debated in committee. We will not stop until it is repealed," the left-wing group posted on X.

The petition calls for the law's "immediate repeal", a democratic review of the circumstances surrounding its passage, and consultation with experts in health, agriculture, ecology, and law.

The law, introduced by Senator Laurent Duplomb and aligned with the demands of the powerful FNSEA farmers’ union, has fuelled widespread controversy.

Critics denounce it as an unprecedented step backwards for environmental protection.

At the heart of the opposition is the reauthorisation of controversial pesticides, including neonicotinoids widely accused of devastating bee populations, pollinators, and biodiversity.

The text also eases restrictions on industrial farming and facilitates the creation of large water reservoirs, known as “megabassins,” by limiting legal challenges, sparking anger among environmental groups.

Alternative agricultural unions and NGOs argue the law prioritises agro-industrial interests at the expense of public health, the environment, and small farmers.

The French press dubbed it the "Duplomb Law", and it passed in parliament on July 8 with 316 votes in favour and 223 against. Twenty-five lawmakers abstained.

It reauthorises the use of controversial pesticides, including neonicotinoids, which are accused of devastating bee populations, pollinators, and biodiversity.

The law comes on the heels of widespread farmer protests last year, during which agricultural workers voiced anger over government policies and a planned free trade deal between the EU and the South American trade bloc Mercosur.

