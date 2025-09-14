The Taliban has said it discussed normalising relations between Afghanistan and the United States in a meeting with Trump administration officials that mainly focused on a prisoner swap.

The Taliban statement said its foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, met with Trump's special envoy for hostage response, Adam Boehler, and its special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad. The Taliban released photographs from their talks.

"Comprehensive discussions were held on ways to develop bilateral relations between the two countries, issues related to citizens, and investment opportunities in Afghanistan," the statement said. It did not say where or precisely when the meeting was held.

The statement added that the US delegation also expressed condolences over the devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan late last month.

Prisoner swap