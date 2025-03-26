Denmark has welcomed the United States scaling back its Greenland visit to just a military base after facing an earlier backlash.

"I think it's very positive that the Americans have cancelled their visit among Greenlandic society. They will only visit their own base, Pituffik, and we have nothing against that," Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told reporters on Wednesday.

The visit, prompted by US President Donald Trump's controversial push to acquire Greenland, was originally planned for the US delegation to "explore historical sites" and "learn about Greenlandic heritage" during the Avannaata Qimussersu, Greenland's national dogsled race.

The delegation will now visit the Pitiffuk space base to meet with US Space Force personnel.

Vice President JD Vance, in a video statement, said they would "check out what's going on with the security" of Greenland.

‘Power over us’