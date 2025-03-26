WORLD
US scales back Greenland visit after Danish backlash
The visit, linked to US President Trump’s push to acquire Greenland, was initially set to include cultural stops but faced strong opposition.
March 26, 2025

Denmark has welcomed the United States scaling back its Greenland visit to just a military base after facing an earlier backlash.

"I think it's very positive that the Americans have cancelled their visit among Greenlandic society. They will only visit their own base, Pituffik, and we have nothing against that," Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told reporters on Wednesday.

The visit, prompted by US President Donald Trump's controversial push to acquire Greenland, was originally planned for the US delegation to "explore historical sites" and "learn about Greenlandic heritage" during the Avannaata Qimussersu, Greenland's national dogsled race.

The delegation will now visit the Pitiffuk space base to meet with US Space Force personnel.

Vice President JD Vance, in a video statement, said they would "check out what's going on with the security" of Greenland.

‘Power over us’

The changes regarding the visit came after Greenland’s Prime Minister Mute Egede called the US delegation “highly aggressive,” accusing Washington of demonstrating “power over us.”

"The cars (from the US advance security detail) that were delivered a few days ago are in the process of being sent back home, and the wife of the US vice president and the national security adviser will not visit Greenlandic society," Rasmussen said.

"The matter is being wound up, and that's positive," he added.

Since beginning his second term in January, Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in acquiring Greenland, citing its importance for US security and “even international security.”

Polls show Greenlanders strongly oppose joining the US, and US voters surveyed also disapprove of Trump’s push to take the island.

