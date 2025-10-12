WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israeli forces to carry out 'demolition of Hamas tunnels operation' after hostage release
Israel Katz says it is the primary meaning of implementing 'the agreed principle of demilitarising Gaza and disarming Hamas.'
Israeli forces to carry out 'demolition of Hamas tunnels operation' after hostage release
Israeli army instructed to prepare for demolition of 'Hamas tunnels' after hostage release: Defence minister / Reuters
October 12, 2025

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz on Sunday said that he instructed the army to prepare for the demolition of what he claimed were underground tunnels used by the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza.

On X, Katz called the demolition "the major challenge for Israel after the phase of returning the hostages," claiming that it would be carried out "directly by the IDF (Israeli army) and through the international mechanism to be established under US leadership and supervision.”

The minister claimed that the demolition of tunnels is the “primary meaning” of the agreed demilitarisation of Gaza and disarmament of Hamas under the ceasefire deal.

RelatedTRT World - Gaza situation: Bodies being retrieved, relief work on, displaced returning

Trump’s truce plan

Recommended

US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of a 20-point plan he laid out on September 29 to bring a ceasefire to Gaza, release all Israeli captives being held there in exchange for around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the entire Gaza.

Phase one of the Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect at midday Friday. Israeli forces completed a gradual withdrawal to the so-called yellow line, triggering a 72-hour window for the exchange process.

A second phase of the plan calls for the establishment of a new governing mechanism in Gaza without Hamas’ participation, the formation of a security force comprising Palestinians and troops from Arab and Islamic countries, and the disarmament of Hamas.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed over 67,600 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children, and rendered it uninhabitable.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Hamas forces kill 32 members of Gaza 'gang' behind theft of relief goods
Israel starts releasing Palestinian prisoners under Gaza ceasefire deal
EU revives Gaza border monitoring mission
Gaza war is over, says Trump
EU 'supports' Gaza ceasefire deal brokered by US, Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt: commission chief
Hamas completes release of 20 Israeli captives as part of first phase of Gaza ceasefire deal
World powers rally behind Gaza ceasefire at Sharm el-Sheikh summit
1,968 Palestinian prisoners to be released under ceasefire agreement: Palestinian Prisoners' Office
Hamas begins release of Israeli prisoners, transfers first seven to Red Cross in Gaza
Hostage release to begin in Gaza at 8 am, Israeli media report
Trump says 'the war is over' in Gaza, praises Türkiye’s role in ceasefire
Iran will not attend Gaza summit in Egypt: FM
Israel-backed gangs kill Palestinian journalist in Gaza City
Gaza situation: Aid trucks move in, prisoner-captive exchange tomorrow
No cheers, no filming: Israeli forces raid homes, threaten families of Palestinian prisoners
Australia pro-Palestinian rally draws tens of thousands, scepticism on ceasefire