Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Tuesday said that as part of the Gaza ceasefire negotiations, discussions are underway on establishing a mechanism to ensure complete Israeli withdrawal and full access to humanitarian aid.

Speaking at a press conference with his Slovenian counterpart, Abdelatty expressed hope that the current round of negotiations would conclude with an end to the war and starvation in Gaza, noting that “significant progress has been made.”

Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas began on Monday in Egypt’s Red Sea city of Sharm el-Sheikh to discuss US President Donald Trump’s ceasefire plan.

The Egyptian minister added that current discussions in Sharm el-Sheikh are focusing on the establishment of a mechanism that will guarantee a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and unconditional entry of humanitarian aid into the enclave via UN channels.

He stressed that the negotiations seek to consolidate the path of just peace based on the two-state solution and full unity between the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

The top diplomat welcomed Trump’s initiative, calling for launching a political process based on the current momentum that will lead to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.