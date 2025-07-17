South Africa has urged G20 countries to provide global and cooperative leadership to tackle challenges, including rising trade barriers, as the club's finance chiefs met under the shadow of President Donald Trump's tariff threats.

The G20, which emerged as a forum for cooperation to combat the 2008 global financial crisis, has for years been hobbled by disputes among key players exacerbated by Russia's war in Ukraine and Western sanctions on Moscow.

Host South Africa, under its presidency's motto "Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability", has aimed to promote an African agenda, with topics including the high cost of capital and funding for climate change action.

In opening remarks, South Africa's Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said the G20 must provide strategic global leadership, cooperation and action in the face of complex challenges.

"Many developing countries, especially in Africa, remain burdened by high and rising debt vulnerabilities, constrained fiscal space and high cost of capital that limits their ability to invest in their people and their futures," he said.

"The need for bold cooperative leadership has never been greater."

Questions, however, are lingering over the ability of the finance chiefs and central bankers meeting in the coastal city of Durban to tackle those issues and others together. The G20 aims to coordinate policies, but its agreements are non-binding.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will not attend the two-day meeting, his second absence from a G20 event in South Africa this year.

Bessent also skipped February's Cape Town gathering, where several officials from China, Japan and Canada were also absent, even though Washington is due to assume the G20 rotating presidency at the end of the year.

Michael Kaplan, acting as the undersecretary for international affairs, will represent the United States at the meetings.

A G20 delegate, who asked not to be named, said Bessent's absence was not ideal but that the US was engaging in discussions on trade, the global economy and climate language.