Contrary to popular belief, the Cyprus problem—or the issues on the island—is not limited to two communities and two administrations.

Beyond the UN buffer zone, also known as the ‘Green Line’, are two British Sovereign Base Areas (SBAs), Akrotiri and Dhekelia, in the south of the island.

These special military bases, by virtue of their “sovereign” status, enjoy both visible and invisible rights and privileges over the governance and resources of the island.

What makes their status especially unique is that, unlike Britain’s other overseas territories, they report directly to the UK Ministry of Defence.

Within their borders, where British law applies, Greek Cypriots, Turkish Cypriots, and British citizens live under the rules and laws imposed by the UK.

Moreover, their possession of sovereign territorial waters, in addition to their land territories, could in the future elevate their strategic significance to a level that might overshadow the Greek–Turkish controversies on the island.

Sovereign Base Areas’ existence

To summarise briefly without delving too deeply into history: Cyprus island was leased to the United Kingdom during Ottoman rule; later, Britain annexed the island using the Ottoman Empire’s entry into World War I as a pretext.

After years of negotiations and consultations, the “Republic of Cyprus” was declared on 16 August 1960 under the guarantorship of Türkiye, Greece, and the United Kingdom .

However, when Britain transferred the administration of the island to its native communities—the Greeks and the Turks—it did not leave behind merely left-hand traffic. It also insisted on retaining two SBAs as a condition for approving the establishment of the new state.

Thus, the Akrotiri and Dhekelia SBAs, which are still central to discussions today and will continue to be in the future, were proclaimed.

At that time, the island was divided between two states; today, it is shared among three. So what does this mean in practice?

Britain’s bases in action

First and foremost, these are Sovereign Military Base Areas. The United Kingdom has actively used them during operations in Libya in 2011, against Daesh in 2014–2015, in Syria in 2018, in Yemen since 2024, and most recently, following the October 7th attacks, in support of Israel.

In effect, Britain possesses the world’s largest and cheapest ‘aircraft carrier’ in terms of operational cost—anchored in the Eastern Mediterranean—that never sinks, requires no port for fuel or supplies, and remains permanently deployed.

Winston Churchill once quipped, “If you want to ruin a country’s economy, give it an aircraft carrier,” pointing to the immense costs of operating such vessels.

The island of Cyprus lies at a critical point controlling access to, or from, the Suez Canal, through which passes a heavy flow of oil and commercial shipping.

In addition, the Levant Basin and the Arabian Peninsula, home to major global oil and gas reserves, are located nearby.

Through Gibraltar in the west, Malta in the centre, and Cyprus in the east, Britain maintains a permanent capacity to monitor and control the Mediterranean.

Especially given the political instability in its surroundings, having an unsinkable warship that requires no refuelling in the Eastern Mediterranean remains a tremendous strategic advantage for the UK.

But this advantage is not Britain’s alone. The United States is the number one customer and business partner of these facilities operated by the British.

The US maintains listening and radar facilities on the island in cooperation with the UK, with joint personnel and equipment stationed there.

On Mount Olympus, the 1,952-meter peak of the Troodos Mountains , the highest point on the island and one of the highest in the region, radar and listening posts have monitored Russia and the wider region since the Cold War.