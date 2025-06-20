ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
3 min read
Iran's strike decimates top Israeli science institute after Tel Aviv kills Tehran's scientists
Iranian retaliatory missile attack on Weizmann Institute — a globally renowned research hub with ties to Israeli defence industry — sends a chilling message to Israel: "You target our scientists, we'll target yours".
Iran's strike decimates top Israeli science institute after Tel Aviv kills Tehran's scientists
Weizmann Institute of Science buildings left in ruins following an Iranian missile strike / Reuters
June 20, 2025

In the early hours of Sunday, Iranian missiles hit deep — not just into Israeli territory, but into the heart of its scientific pride.

The Weizmann Institute of Science, a globally renowned research hub with decades of work in life sciences, physics and chemistry, was heavily damaged in a direct strike that Israeli officials and scientists are calling both a tactical and symbolic blow.

"They managed to harm the crown jewel of science in Israel," said Professor Oren Schuldiner, standing near the rubble that once housed his lab of 16 years.

"It's a moral victory for them."

No one was killed in the attack, but the impact was devastating.

Two buildings were directly hit — one home to life sciences labs, the other still under construction.

At least a dozen others were damaged, shattering windows, twisting steel, and reducing sophisticated research environments into burnt-out shells.

"This was the life's work of many people," said Professor Sarel Fleishman.

"Some labs were literally decimated. Really, nothing was left."

Iran flips the script

For years, Israel has targeted Iranian nuclear scientists in covert assassinations, aiming to delay or derail Tehran's nuclear programme.

With the latest strike, Iran appeared to signal that it now considers Israel's own scientific elite fair game.

The Weizmann Institute, founded in 1934 and named after Israel's first president, is often ranked among the world's top research centres.

Recommended

It has built Israel's first computer, and has ties with Israel's defence industry — including collaborations with defence firm Elbit Systems.

That connection, said analyst Yoel Guzansky, may have factored into its selection as a target.

"The institute symbolises Israeli scientific progress," he said.

"And Iran is sending a message: 'You target our scientists, we'll target yours.'"

This is not the first time Iran has allegedly tried to target scientists associated with Weizmann.

In 2023, Israeli authorities foiled what they described as an Iranian-linked plot to track and kill a nuclear scientist living on campus.

Several Palestinian suspects from occupied East Jerusalem were arrested before the plan could be executed.

The current strike, however, went further than plans ever had.

Schuldiner's voice trembled as he recalled walking through the wreckage: "There is nothing to save. No trace. All of our studies have stopped. It will take years to rebuild."

With the campus still closed, scientists are struggling to estimate when or how they can resume their work.

Beyond the destruction, the mutual attacks mark a turning point in the conflict — an expansion of the battlefield to include minds, not just missiles.

"This is very significant damage to the science that we can create," Schuldiner said.

SOURCE:AP, REUTERS
Explore
Iran's navy launches country's first military drill since 12-day war with Israel
Israeli air strike on Iranian prison an 'apparent war crime', says rights group
Lebanon's Aoun tells Iran envoy: No armed groups or foreign-backed forces allowed
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
Iran’s Defence Supreme Council signals a wartime shift in power
By Mohammad Eslami
Iran-Israel tensions may spark wider war, warns Turkish intelligence academy
Iran warns US will be held accountable for attacks on nuclear sites in future talks
Nuclear meet, unclear outcome: Why Iran-E3 meet did not make much headway?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Iran says it won’t abandon uranium enrichment, stresses nuclear programme is peaceful
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'