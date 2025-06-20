The hostilities began in the early hours of Friday, June 13, when Israel launched a surprise wave of air strikes on Iran.

The Israeli military later confirmed it had initiated “Operation Rising Lion,” an aerial assault against what it described as Iran’s nuclear weapons infrastructure.

The campaign targeted nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories, and military sites across at least 16 provinces in Iran, including Tehran, Isfahan, and Bushehr.

High-profile casualties in Iran

Since the start of the strikes, at least 639 Iranians have been killed and 1,329 wounded, according to Iranian authorities.

Among those confirmed dead are Hossein Salami, commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); Mohammad Bagheri, chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces; and prominent nuclear scientists Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi and Fereydoun Abbasi.

Iranian state media reported that six additional scientists were killed in an overnight strike.

Despite Israeli claims of hitting key nuclear infrastructure, the Arak facility, which was inactive at the time, sustained only minor damage, according to local media reports.

Iran strikes back

Iran responded swiftly. Early Thursday morning, Iranian forces launched retaliatory missiles at multiple Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Bat Yam. Iranian media reported that the Nevatim Air Base in the Negev Desert—a critical Israeli military installation—was among the main targets.

A major hospital in southern Israel sustained extensive damage during the attack, though no deaths were reported. Israel’s Health Minister condemned the strike, calling it a breach of international norms and “a red line”.

Statements from leaders