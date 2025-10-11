Eighteen people are presumed dead after a huge blast at an explosives factory in Tennessee, officials said.

"We can assume that they are deceased at this time," Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told a news conference, referring to 18 people missing since the explosion Friday in the town of Bucksnort.

The factory owned by Accurate Energetic Systems made explosives for both military and demolition purposes.

The blast destroyed an entire building at the plant's large campus, shook homes miles away and sent debris flying, news reports said.

Davis said DNA testing will be used to identify remains.