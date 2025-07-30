Canada is weighing whether to recognise Palestine and whether the recognition would be conditioned, according to Canadian media reports.

Reports cited an unnamed source on Tuesday as saying that no decision has been made yet, but Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to hold a virtual cabinet meeting on Wednesday to discuss the situation in the Middle East.

The reports came shortly after Carney spoke with his British counterpart, Keir Starmer, about the situation in besieged Gaza and the UK's statement on the recognition of Palestine.

On Monday, Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand reaffirmed Ottawa's commitment to a two-state solution.

"Despite the complexity of the situation, our collective presence here today reflects strong international support for a negotiated solution, one that ensures Palestinian self-determination and Israeli security," Anand said.