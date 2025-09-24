WORLD
Spanish jet with defence minister onboard suffers GPS disruption over Russia’s Kaliningrad
Spanish Foreign Ministry says jet remains under safe control, employing alternate navigation protocols while en route to Lithuania.
No damage or loss of communication was reported, and the aircraft continued safely to its destination. / Reuters
September 24, 2025

A Spanish military aircraft carrying Defence Minister Margarita Robles experienced a GPS “disturbance” on Wednesday morning while flying over Russia’s Kaliningrad enclave en route to Lithuania, the Spanish Defence Ministry claimed.

The incident, reported by Europa Press, is being treated by Spanish authorities as an attempt to override the aircraft’s navigation systems rather than a technical malfunction.

The ministry says the jet remains under safe control, employing alternate navigation protocols while en route.

The disruption occurred in the Russia’s Kaliningrad, which lies between Poland and Lithuania and is heavily militarised.

The incident has heightened tensions across NATO, particularly in Eastern Europe, as air routes in close proximity to Russian airspace are already under high scrutiny.

Hostile electronic interference

Recommended

Spain has called for explanations from Moscow, asking for assurances that civilian and military flights are not subjected to hostile electronic interference.

The government is assessing whether the disruption amounts to a deliberate act of electronic warfare.

This is not the first time such a GPS interference incident has been reported near Kaliningrad. Previous episodes involving Western aircraft have been attributed to electronic jamming capabilities deployed by Russian forces in the region.

