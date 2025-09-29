Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina said on Monday he is dissolving the government following protests against water and power cuts.

At least 22 people have been killed in protests in Madagascar that security forces have met with a "violent" response, the office of the UN's human rights chief said on Sunday.

More than 100 have also been wounded in the demonstrations, the United Nations rights office led by High Commissioner Volker Turk said in a statement.

"I am shocked and saddened by the killings and injuries in the protests over water and power cuts in Madagascar," Turk said, urging "the authorities to ensure respect for freedom of expression and peaceful assembly".

Some of the victims were protesters or bystanders killed by the police or the security forces, his office said, following days of protests against frequent power cuts and poor water access that erupted into clashes with the authorities.

Others were killed in the widespread violence sparked by criminal gangs and looters in the wake of the demonstrations, the office said, insisting that the pillagers were separate from the protesters.