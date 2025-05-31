SPORT
1 min read
PSG crush Inter 5-0 to win 1st UEFA Champions League
Achraf Hakimi opened the scoring sheet for the French team in the 12th minute, before teenager Desire Doue scored twice, followed by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Senny Mayulu.
PSG crush Inter 5-0 to win 1st UEFA Champions League
Paris St Germain's Senny Mayulu celebrates scoring their fifth goal with Ousmane Dembele / Reuters
May 31, 2025

Paris Saint-Germain have won the Champions League for the first time by thrashing Inter Milan 5-0 in the most one-sided final in the competition's history.

Teenager Desire Doue scored twice for PSG on Saturday and set up the opening goal for Achraf Hakimi in the Allianz Arena before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia made it four, and then 19-year-old Senny Mayulu completed the scoring.

PSG reached the final twice, while Inter has three of the UEFA trophies, most recently in 2010.

After losing in the final to Bayern Munich in 2020, Luis Enrique's side, who teetered on the brink of elimination in the league phase this season, finally claimed the trophy they have long craved.

Recommended

After the win, French President Emmanuel Macron hailed PSG, saying Paris is the capital of Europe tonight.

"A day of glory for PSG. Bravo, we are all proud," he wrote on X.

His office said it will host the team on Sunday to celebrate the victory.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Fighting spirit: Türkiye shines as runner-up in FIVB Women’s final
Türkiye’s women volleyball team reaches first World final as basketball team advances in EuroBasket
Hat-trick of glory: Türkiye on a winning spree, a non-stop sporting blitz
FIVB World Champ: Türkiye's women volleyball team secure historic semi-final spot after beating US
Fenerbahce part ways with coach Jose Mourinho
Most expensive sports card ever: Jordan-Bryant fetches $12.9M
Salah breaks new record after winning PFA Player of the Year Award for 3rd time
Poland blasts 'stupidity' of Israeli football fans displaying 'murderers since 1939' banner at match
'Africa never gonna see the belt again': Chimaev aims to dethrone du Plessis at UFC 319
UEFA rolls out new Gaza message before PSG, Tottenham match following Salah's criticism
Two Japanese boxers die of brain injuries at same Tokyo event
Pakistan's Arslan Ash clinches historic 6th EVO title in Las Vegas Tekken showdown
What Victor Osimhen’s return to Galatasaray means for Turkish football
By Bala Chambers
Record-breaking move: Galatasaray sign Osimhen in historic deal
Nigeria defeats Morocco to be crowned African champions
F1 icon Hamilton speaks up for children dying in Gaza, calls for ceasefire